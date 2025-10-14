Real estate transfers 10/6-10/10/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from October 6-10, 2025.

Estate of Carolyn Marie Stant, Carolyn Marie Stant EX, Robert Eugene Stant Jr. EX, Carolyn M. Stant, Carolyn M. Stant EX, Robert E. Stant Jr., EX to Shaun Richardson, Megan N. Richardson – a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Robert E. Stant Jr., Kathleen M. Stant, Kathlenn M. Stant to Shaun Richardson, Megan N. Richardson – a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Jean Ann Gemmer to Thomas M. Riggenbach, Heather R. Riggenbach – Van Wert inlots, lot 4113; lot 4114.

Gina K. Subler, Larry L. Subler, Keith E. Taylor, Gina Subler to Noah D. Brubaker – a portion of Section 15 in Liberty Township.

Thomas M. Riggenbach, Heather R. Riggenbach to Darcy E. Vaske – Convoy inlots, lot 375; lot 447.

Thomas J. Turnwald, Michelle R. Turnwald to Turnwald Irrevocable Trust, Turnwald Irrevocable Trust TR, Tyler J. Turnwald TR, Karli N. Turnwald TR, Madison G. Turnwald TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4166; lot 4587.

Zane L. Wilkinson, Amanda S. Wilkinson to Matthew Parrish – Van Wert inlots, lot 1837.

Willy’s Rentals LLC to Bobbie Spicer – Van Wert inlots, lot 1324.

Richard W. Bolton, Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. – a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 17 in Ridge Township.

Randall E. Mollenkopf, Kathleen R. Mollenkopf to Randall E. Mollenkopf, Kathleen R. Mollenkopf – Convoy inlots, lot 516.

Estate of David L. Clark, Estate of Tanya K. Clark to Scott A. Clark – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Eric Robert Buchman, Eric Buchman to Eric R. Buchman Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Eric R. Buchman Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR – a portion of Section 1 in Union Township.

Karla Treece to Treece Family Living Trust, Treece Family Living Trust TR, Karla J. Treece TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4290.

Rodney J. Pulfer, Rodney Pulfer to Wreath Real Estate LLC – Convoy inlots, lot 176.

Juanita Fox to Cammi R. Medeiros – a portion of Section 13 in York Township.

Mary L. Odenweller, Thomas R. Odenweller to Mary L. Odenweller Trust Agreement, Mary L. Odenweller Trust Agreement TR – a portion of Section 17 in Washington Township.

Ronald B. Ditto, Laura K. Ditto to Kyle R. Williams, Kelsey R. Williams, a portion of Section 9 in Pleasant Township.

Regina S. Hindenlang, Garry W. Hindenlang, Garry Hindenlang to Willshire Road Dog LLC – Willshire inlots, lot 140; lot 141.

Michael E. Uncapher, Cynthia K. Uncapher, James R. Sowers, Cathy L. Sowers, David C. Uncapher, Diane L. Uncapher, James E. Uncapher to Carol A. Germann – Van Wert inlots, lot 3663.

Walter E. Goudy Family Living Trust, Walter E. Goudy Family Living Trust TR, Lois M. Goudy Family Living Trust, Lois M. Goudy Family Living Trust TR, Eric S. Goudy TR, Tonya S. Sroufe to Lois M. Goudy Family Living Trust, Lois M. Goudy Family Living Trust TR, Eric S. Goudy TR, Tonya S. Sroufe TR – Van Wert inlcots, lot 3144; lot 3145.

Eisenhauer Manufacturing Company LLC, The Eisenhauer Manufacturing Company LLC to Feasby Rentals LLC – Van Wert outlots, lot 46.