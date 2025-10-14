Top local players named to lists

VW independent sports

Local athletes have been named all-conference or all-league honors in their respective sports.

Soccer

Crestview’s Ellie Ward and Ella Lamb have been named first team All-NWC soccer players. Evie Williman was named second team All-NWC, and teammates Madi Springer and Marissa Gros were named honorable mention All-NWC.

Ruth Myers of Columbus Grove was named NWC Player of the Year and Bluffton’s Jamie Mehaffie was named NWC Coach of the Year.

Volleyball

Maria Parrish was Van Wert’s lone player named to the All-WBL volleyball team. Parrish was selected as All-WBL honorable mention.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Sienna Fry was named Player of the Year and Shawnee’s Brooke Hutchins was named Coach of the Year.