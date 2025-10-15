More than 150 ballots cast last week
VW independent staff
Ohio’s early in-person voting period began last Tuesday and figures supplied by Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 151 registered voters cast ballots between October 7-10. In addition, 26 ballots were mailed out.
Here are the remaining early in-person voting dates and hours:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 16-17, 20-24
- 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. October 27, 29, 30, 31
- 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. October 28
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 1
- 1-5 p.m. November 2
Ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. A valid ID is required to vote. For a complete list of races and issues in Van Wert County, click here.
POSTED: 10/15/25 at 10:16 pm. FILED UNDER: News