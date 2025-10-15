Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Say it isn’t so. Week No. 9 of the high school football season is over. After tomorrow night, 90 percent of the regular season will be over, just like that. However, many area teams have a lot to play for these next two Fridays, as league or conference titles have yet to be settled and playoff spots are still up for grabs. Buckle up – it should be an interesting ride this week and next.

Last week wasn’t so great in terms of picks. I went 14-5 (73.6 percent), which took my overall season record to 146-30 (82.9 percent). Here’s hoping this week is better, but it’s not easy. There are several toss up games on this week’s 19-game area schedule.

Games of the Week

Columbus Grove (5-3) at Lima Central Catholic (8-0)

Who’s the underdog here? Is it the two-time defending NWC champion Columbus Grove Bulldogs or the undefeated Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds. In my book, neither is the underdog, it’s a toss up. Since an 0-3 start, which included two losses by a combined six points, the Bulldogs are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 213-7. That includes a 38-0 win over Crestview last week. While they’ve had a pair of one score wins, the No. 2 ranked Thunderbirds have handled all challenges thrown at them and they’re playing at home. I don’t see this being a high scoring game at all. I’m trying not to overthink this – I picked Columbus Grove to repeat as champions and I’m sticking with it. I like the Bulldogs in a close one.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Parkway (0-8) at Delphos St. John’s (0-8)

A pair of winless teams that have one other thing in common – both declined an invitation to join the Northwest Conference. Here’s a fun fact: Delphos St. John’s hasn’t faced a team with a losing record this season, while Parkway has faced just one team with a losing record, Delphos Jefferson. Since scoring 35 in a season opening loss to Lehman Catholic, the Blue Jays have scored just 14 points the rest of the way. Parkway has scored at least twice in six games. I’m kind of torn here, because this one could go either way. It’s usually a bad idea to pick against home teams in the MAC, but I’m leaning toward the Panthers in this one.

The pick: Parkway

Paulding (8-0) at Tinora (4-4)

This one has upset alert written all over it and it should be a great game. A win here gives the Panthers at least a share of the GMC title but it won’t be easy. Tinora could easily be 6-2 right now. The Rams started the season 0-3 and their four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 25-7, with five of those losses belonging to Otsego. Prior to last week’s 50-0 win, Paulding endured three one score games vs. Ayersville, Fairview and Edgerton, so we know the Panthers can win close games. As I said, this game has upset alert written all over it, at least from a records standpoint. My first instinct was to go with the Panthers, but I’m picking the home team here instead.

The pick: Tinora

Spencerville (1-7) at Crestview (5-3)

After a 5-1 start, the Knights are coming off back-to-back losses to Bluffton and Columbus Grove. The three teams that Crestview has lost to this year are a combined 20-4 and even that is misleading because Columbus Grove has three losses, but is perhaps the hottest team around right now. This young Spencerville team has lost six straight, but no one has packed it in. When you get down to it, the Knights have just two much firepower and to top it off, it’s homecoming. Everyone loves a homecoming win.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (4-4) at Shawnee (5-3)

This one is huge for Van Wert in terms of the playoffs. A win probably translates into a postseason spot in Region 14. The problem is, Shawnee is the most improved team in the league. Yes, I know the Indians have lost two straight but I also know two of their three losses are by a combined six points. They aren’t flashy by any stretch of the imagine but give second year head coach Shane Wireman credit for turning things around. In some ways, these two teams are more even than one might think. On paper, Shawnee is probably a slight favorite in this one. I’ve already picked two upsets, why not a third? I’ll said the Cougars win a shootout.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Ayersville at Antwerp: Ayersville

Edgerton at Hicksville: Edgerton

Fairview at Wayne Trace: Fairview

MAC

Fort Recovery at Anna: Anna

Marion Local at Minster: Marion Local

New Bremen at St. Henry: St. Henry

Versailles at Coldwater: Coldwater

NWC

Bluffton at Allen East: Bluffton

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie

TCL

Lima Sr. at Waite: Lima Sr.

WBL

Bath at Defiance: Bath

Elida at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina: Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton: St. Marys Memorial