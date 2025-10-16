After-Hours tour to be held in Paulding

Submitted information

PAULDING — Learn more about the Paulding Downtown Historic District by touring three business buildings at a free Progressive After-Hours on Wednesday, October 22.

Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) is organizing the event, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Paulding County Area Foundation building on the south side of the square. The foundation will host the visit. The public is welcome to attend.

Following a brief presentation and refreshments, the After-Hours will proceed next door to the Small Business Innovation Center for a similar program. Paulding County Economic Development office will be the host.The event will conclude at the retail store Limitless on the northwest the corner of the square. The Limitless staff will welcome guests.

Each stop will offer the opportunity to hear about the building’s fascinating history and past businesses, how CoRP secured historic district designation and about the building’s present occupants.

The public is invited to Paulding Downtown Historic District’s third Progressive After-Hours, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Octpber 22. The first stop is the Paulding County Area Foundation, pictured above left. At right is the same building in approximately 1918, when the traffic poles were installed. Photo submitted

The first two After-Hours, in February and June, were big successes, each drawing more than 50 people to renovated buildings.

Members of CoRP’s Wednesday History Group, which researched all the district’s buildings as part of the historic district application process, is helping to coordinate this series of After-Hours. They are developing brochures for each of the three locations, containing vintage and new photographs with interesting information.

CoRP is raising funds to install two unique signs marking the Downtown Historic District, in spring 2024 by the National Register of Historic Places. The signs will make passersby aware they are entering the Historic District as they approach the downtown on U.S. 127 from the north and south.

CoRP is working with Ohio’s Sewah Studios, which creates the state historical markers, to design the two signs. Each metal plaque will measure 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall and be mounted on an aluminum post.The Village of Paulding has agreed to install both signs. The total cost for manufacturing and delivery is approximately $5,000. Donations will be accepted at the After-Hours. CoRP must have the funds before ordering the signs.

CoRP anticipates the signs will increase awareness of the new historic district, draw visitors to the community, attract new businesses and encourage interest in renovation and preservation. CoRP will host additional public events in the near future.

CoRP is a 501c3 nonprofit group. To contribute to the sign fund, donations may be sent to them at 101 E. Main St., Paulding, 45879.