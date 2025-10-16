Chamber schedules awards bruncheon

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will host its 20th annual “Salute to Small Business” awards bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday November 21, at Willow Bend Country Club. Join the Chamber as they recognize the best of the best within Van Wert County.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of: Small Business of the Year, Charitable Non-Profit, Immaculate Vibes Culture Award, Emerging Business of the Year, Downtown Champion, Women in Business, Palate Pleaser, The “Woo” Winning Others Over, Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator.

Click here to vote. Tickets are $30 each, click here to purchase.

The Chamber thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses. Premier Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, and Citizens National Bank; Community Influencer Level: Central Insurance, Danfoss Corporation, Tenneco, Inc., Greenway Bank, and Tekniplex; Community Collaborator Level: Vantage Career Center, OhioHealth, Superior Credit Union, Alexander & Bebout, A&B Home and Laudick’s Jewelry; Community Builder Level: Van Wert Manor, and Statewide Ford Lincoln.