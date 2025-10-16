Two men plead guilty to theft charges

VW independent staff

Two out of town men entered guilty pleas at their respective arraignments in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The two arraigments were among eight total hearings recently held before Judge Martin D. Burchfield.

Arraignments

Cody Fugate, 38, of Wolcottsville, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to passing bad checks, a fifth degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 19.

Michael Melvin, 35, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 180 days jail to run concurrent with his current prison term from Mercer County. He was ordered to pay restitution to Walmart in the amount of $4,828.70 and court costs.

Melvin Moore, 41, of Lima, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to 180 days jail to run concurrent with his current prison term from Mercer County. He too was ordered to pay restitution to Walmart in the amount of $4,828.70 and court costs.

Bond violation

Mason Imler, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol and having police contact. He was released on a surety bond to go to sober living treatment, and he signed a time waiver. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 19.

Plea changes

Larry Wilson, 56, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 60 days electronic house arrest to begin October 22. His driver’s license was suspended for one year retroactive to June 19, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Sheradin Conrad, 35, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. On the drug charge, she requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for two years and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program, and she was ordered to pay court costs. On the OVI conviction, she was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for three days already served, two years of community control, and a one year license suspension with work privileges. She was ordered to pay a fine of $375, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brianna Saxton, 29, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for two years and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was also ordered to a drug court program and was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

After violating his intervention in lieu of conviction, Ethan Bear, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail per probation and 100 hours of community service for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo an evaluation for further treatment and pay monthly probation fees and court costs.