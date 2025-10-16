Volleyball: county teams lose in sectionals

Division VI

COLDWATER — It was a rough night for Lincolnview and Crestview in the ultra tough Division VI sectional/district at Coldwater High School on Thursday.

In the first game of the sectional finals, No. 2 seed Coldwater defeated No. 6 seed Lincolnview 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12. The Lancers saw their season end at 14-9.

In the second game, No. 3 seed Parkway swept No. 5 seed Crestview 25-17, 25-18, 25-12. Crestview’s season ended with a NWC championship and a 15-8 record.

Coldwater (18-5) and Parkway (20-3) will meet in the Division VI district semfinals at Ottoville on Tuesday. Coldwater won the regular season match between the two schools, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.

Division IV

LIMA — At Bath High School, the third seeded Wildcats ended No. 7 seed Van Wert’s season in the Division IV sectional finals in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.

The Cougars finished the season 1-22.