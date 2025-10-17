2000 Cougar football team to be honored

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School will honor the 25th anniversary of the 2000 Cougar Football Division III OHSAA state runner-up team during the regular season finale at home vs. Kenton next Friday, October 24. The celebration will recognize the outstanding accomplishments of the players, coaches and support staff who made that historic season possible.

Former players, cheerleaders, trainers, managers, and coaches from the 2000 team are invited to join the festivities. Following the game against the Wildcats, a social gathering will be held at the Moose Lodge to reconnect and celebrate the team’s legacy.

During that special season, Van Wert went 6-4 during the regular season, grabbed the eighth and final playoff spot in Division III Region 10, and defeated Big Walnut, Bellevue, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Portsmouth to earn a place in the title game. In the championship game, the Cougars fell to Canton Central Catholic in two overtimes, 27-26, but nonetheless completed a season to be remembered.

Those who were part of the 2000 season are asked to complete a short online form to help organizers plan for the event. The form is available here. Community members are encouraged to share this information to help reach as many former team members as possible. For questions or additional information, contact Coach Jeff Hood at jeff.hood033@gmail.com or call 419.605.2801.

The community is encouraged to come together to honor one of the most memorable seasons in Cougar football history.