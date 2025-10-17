Resident supports council candidate

To the Editor,

“He also mentioned transparency and accountability.”

“I feel like people need that in order to feel comfortable with how we’re using your taxes,” he stated. “I feel like taxes should be earned and should be earned through good financial reporting and providing quality services.”

The above is copied from an article in the Van Wert independent, October, 16, 2025.

This statement alone will convince me to vote for Mr. (Hall) Block, for city council. One huge area of transparency and accountability I would like to see is in the Van Wert Water Works Department. The City Council was quick and eager to increase our rates by a total of twenty percent, but we have not been updated on how much more revenue that increase has brought, nor how that revenue is being allocated. The Safety Service Director’s office was very vocal on updating the city’s water filtration infrastructure in its hurried and arbitrary lobby for the rate increase (tax), but now not a word as to how that endeavor is moving forward. Where is that money going, and can we see an itemized accounting of that money? Mr. Block offers to bring some transparency and accountability…please start here.

Mike Williams

Van Wert