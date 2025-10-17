Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 17.

GMC

Ayersville 20 Antwerp 15

Edgerton 35 Hicksville 12

Fairview 37 Wayne Trace 7

Paulding 36 Tinroa 10

MAC

Anna 28 Fort Recovery 24

Coldwater 44 Versailles 14

Delphos St. John’s 48 Parkway 13

Marion Local 42 Minster 0

St. Henry 20 New Bremen 0

NWC

Bluffton 45 Allen East 13

Columbus Grove 33 Lima Central Catholic 25

Crestview 33 Spencerville 27

Fort Loramie 40 Delphos Jefferson 0

TCL

Lima Sr. 44 Toledo Waite 7

WBL

Bath 39 Defiance 21

Celina 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 28

Shawnee 45 Van Wert 24

St. Marys Memorial 35 Kenton 26

Wapakoneta 41 Elida 10