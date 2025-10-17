Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 17.
GMC
Ayersville 20 Antwerp 15
Edgerton 35 Hicksville 12
Fairview 37 Wayne Trace 7
Paulding 36 Tinroa 10
MAC
Anna 28 Fort Recovery 24
Coldwater 44 Versailles 14
Delphos St. John’s 48 Parkway 13
Marion Local 42 Minster 0
St. Henry 20 New Bremen 0
NWC
Bluffton 45 Allen East 13
Columbus Grove 33 Lima Central Catholic 25
Crestview 33 Spencerville 27
Fort Loramie 40 Delphos Jefferson 0
TCL
Lima Sr. 44 Toledo Waite 7
WBL
Bath 39 Defiance 21
Celina 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 28
Shawnee 45 Van Wert 24
St. Marys Memorial 35 Kenton 26
Wapakoneta 41 Elida 10
