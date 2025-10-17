James Anthony “Tony” Stewart

James Anthony “Tony” Stewart, 70, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2025, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

Born October 29, 1954, in Van Wert to Alexander “Boot” and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Stewart, Tony brought joy and warmth to everyone around him.

He is survived by siblings, Alan Fergus “Pat” (Billie) Stewart, Sally (Izaak) Walton, and Sue Madar, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Alexander “Sandy” Stewart Jr. and Janet Stewart, and nephew Alan Fergus “Chip” Stewart, Jr.

Tony was known for his infectious happiness and love of music, movies, NASCAR, Harleys, and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. His caregivers and family cherished his big smile and inquisitive nature, making him a favorite to all those he touched over the years. He especially enjoyed taking trips—from Disneyworld adventures to Walmart outings, watching movies from his DVD collection or listening to his favorite CDs from artists like Meatloaf, Kiss, Alabama and Guns N’ Roses.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who cared for Tony, especially the teams at Wyandot Co. Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Heartland Hospice, RHAM, Marca Industries, and his friend Ruth at the Social Security Administration. Special gratitude goes to his sister Sally, his devoted guardian and caregiver.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Co. Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Heartland Hospice of Marion, or RHAM.

