Sectional finals…

Above, Lincolnview’s Kara Suever (6), Annabel Horstman (3), and Ella Elling (35) converge to block Parkway at the next during Thursday night’s Division VI sectional final game against the Panthers. Below, Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (3) tries to send the ball over the net vs. Parkway in the second sectional final match of the night. The Lancers lost to the Cavaliers 3-1, and the Knights fell to the Panthers 3-0, ending Lincolnview’s and Crestview’s respective seasons. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent