All Together meeting set for next month

VW independent staff/submitted information

A new informative group called “All Together” for people interested in fighting addition will be able to enjoy a light brunch and hear from two experts on the subject. The gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, November 7, at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214. S. Washington St. Van Wert.

The goal is to have people from “helping agencies” and people from the community enter together in the battle against addiction and become more aware of places to get help.

There will be a a Youtube video featuring Dr. Nicole Labor of Walsh University speaking about the disease of addiction, and the featured speaker will be Dawn Knighton Adkins, author of Radical Restoration. She will talk about her battle with addiction and ministry for addicts seeking help.

Questions may be sent to Pamela Bockey-Smith at dksmith@metalink.net.