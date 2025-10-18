Cougars dig early hole, can’t climb out

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

LIMA – Early mistakes and miscues doomed Van Wert as the Cougars fell to Shawnee 45-24 on Friday night. The loss all but ended Van Wert’s playoff hopes and it dropped the Cougars to 4-5 (3-5 WBL), while Shawnee improved to 6-3 (5-3 WBL) and most likely clinched a home playoff game.

“This was our playoff game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We knew we needed this one and it wasn’t meant to be but if I know our guys, I think they’ll be excited to play one last time at Eggerss Stadium and do a great job for our seniors.”

Linebackers Briggs Wallace (31) and Geary Hilleary (16) had their hands full against Shawnee’s offense. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Zach Crummey was intercepted and Shawnee took over at the Cougar 35, and scored five plays later on a 9-yard run by Isaac Meeks. Van Wert’s second drive ended the same way, with an interception on the second play, this time at the Cougar 35. The turnover was quickly converted into a Shawnee touchdown on a 23-yard keeper by quarterback JJ Spyker.

Van Wert’s next drive resulted in a booming punt by Cam Werts that pinned the Indians inside their own one yard line. Undaunted, Spyker completed passes of 42 yards to Jarin Bagley and 44 yards to Reese Davidson, but the drive stalled and Shawnee settled for a 20-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to increase the lead to 17-0.

“Their defense did a nice job,” Recker said. “Their defensive line was good – their big and physical but also athletic and and it showed early on. The Celina game was kind of the same way, 17-0, and we just didn’t have enough to get back into it.”

Van Wert got on the scoreboard twice late in the second period. Crummey connected with Keaten Welch on a 10-yard touchdown pass on a drive that was highlighted by a 9-yard completion by Werts to Cohen Bragg on a fake punt and a 32-yard pass from Crummey to Micah Cowan. After forcing a punt, the Cougars drove to the Shawnee 2-yard line but after a holding penalty, had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Griffin McCracken on the final play of the first half.

Shawnee wasted no time in the second half. On the second play from scrimmage, Spyker raced 62 yards for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 24-10. Van Wert answered with a 13-play 68 yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Xavier Kelly, then after Nick Edwards sacked Spyker for a 15-yard loss, the Cougars forced a Shawnee put and had a chance to tie the game. However, Crummey was intercepted for the third time and Shawnee took over at the 30 and scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Spyker to Chase DePalma. The drive included an 18-yard pass completion on fourth and long.

“We can’t ever question the effort of our guys – they do a good job of continuing to fight,” Recker said. “To get down like we did, to fight back and make it a one possession game and have the ball – credit our guys but we have to make some more plays and all around we have to coach better, we have to play better and do our best to send the seniors out on a high note.”

After turning the Cougars away on downs, Shawnee extended its lead to 38-17 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Spyker early in the fourth quarter. Crummey tossed a 39-yard scoring pass to Cowan on the next drive, but the Indians iced the win with a 2-yard touchdown run by Dalton Hopson with just over two minutes left in the game.

Cowan finished the game with 12 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown and Crummey completed 26-of-43 passes for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Kelly finished with 53 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Spyker led Shawnee with 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He completed 4-of-12 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, but was plagued by several drops.

The Cougars will finish their season at home against Kenton Friday night. The 2000 Division III state runner-up team will be recognized during the game (see story here).

“It’ll be a special night,” Recker said. “It’ll be neat to have those guys back to celebrate them and hopefully get ourselves a win.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

8:41 S – Isaac Meeks 9-yard run (Harroun Jmiai kick) 7-0

6:29 S – JJ Spyker 23-yard run (Harroun Jmiai kick) 14-0

Second quarter

11:58 S – Harroun Jmiai 20-yard field goal 17-0

2:27 VW – Zach Crummey 14-yard pass to Keaten Welch (Griffin McCracken kick) 17-7

0:00 VW – Griffin McCracken 29-yard field goal 17-10

Third quarter

11:07 S – JJ Spyker 62-yard run (Harroun Jmiai kick) 24-10

7:19 VW – Xavier Kelly 4-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick) 24-17

0:19 S – JJ Spyker 12-yard pass to Chase DePalma (Harroun Jmiai kick) 31-17

Fourth quarter

10:47 S – JJ Spyker 1-yard touchdown run (Harroun Jmiai kick) 38-17

8:31 VW – Zach Crummey 39-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griffin McCracken kick) 38-24

2:11 S – Dalton Hopson 2-yard run (Harroun Jmiai kick) 45-24