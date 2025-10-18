Leeth, Knights hold off Spencerville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Braxton Leeth surpassed the 2,000 yard rushing mark Friday night and Crestview celebrated a 33-27 homecoming victory over upset minded Spencerville.

Leeth rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, unofficially giving him 222 carries for 2,050 yards and 31 touchdowns for the season. His scoring runs came on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, a 24-yard run in the third quarter and a 16-yard run in the final stanza.

Braxton Leeth (2) speeds away for yardage against Spencerville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our offensive line dominated in the second half and Braxton was able to continue to do what he does best,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “When that unit plays with physicality, it is really fun to watch.”

The win kept Crestview’s slim playoff hopes alive. The Knights (6-3, 4-2 NWC) will need a win over Lima Central Catholic in the regular season finale, along with help from other teams in Division VI Region 22. Spencerville dropped to 1-8 (0-6 NWC).

The Knights jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Huxley Grose and Leeth’s 3-yard run, but Spencerville briefly took the lead in the second quarter when Grady Smith connected with Sam Goecke for a 19-yard touchdown, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by Smith, making it 14-12 after a pair of Zack Zerbe extra points. The lead was short lived however, as Hayden Perrott took the kickoff after Smith’s score and raced 85 yards to the end zone. A two-point try failed, but Crestview was able to take an 18-14 advantage into halftime.

The Bearcats regained the lead early in the third quarter when Zach Looser scored from eight yards out to make it 20-18, but Leeth’s 24-yard touchdown sprint and ensuing two point conversion put the Knights ahead 26-20.

It seemed like the Knights had it wrapped up when Leeth’s 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter increased the lead to 33-20, but Looser scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from two yards out. Spencerville attempted and onside kick but was unable to score again, thanks to an interception by Crestview’s Cash Hammons.

“Cash had two key interceptions,” Harting said. “One set up a score and the other sealed the final stop of the game. He’s played very well for us this season and its great to see him have the night he had.”

Looser finished with 29 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while Kolten Grigsby added 18 carries for 75 yards.

“I’m proud of the way our kids kept fighting all night long,” he added. “Credit to Spencerville, they executed their game plan well, but we were able to get enough timely stops and turnovers that made the difference.”

While Crestview entertains Lima Central Catholic on Friday, Spencerville will host Delphos Jefferson.