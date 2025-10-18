New Rotary members…

The Van Wert Rotary Club has announced the induction its two newest members, Sam Jordan (above left), Marketing Director at Homestead at Towne Center, and Crestview Local Schools Superintendent Matt Dube (below left). Jordan was officially welcomed into the club by Rotary Club Secretary Amanda Schulte (above right), and Dube was sponsored by Rotarian Niki Wrasman and inducted by District Governor Pamela Brumbaugh during her recent club visit. The Van Wert Rotary Club continues to welcome professionals and community leaders who are dedicated to making a positive impact locally and globally. Meeting are held weekly and membrs engage in a wide range of community service projects, including youth leadership development, educational scholarships, and partnerships with local nonprofits. Photos submitted