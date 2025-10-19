At a small town diner, dreams and drama come alive

Gabby Thomas and Aaron Sawyer are two cast members in the Lincolnview High School Theatre Deparatment’s upcoming production of Riding the Wind of Dreams. The show will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, starting this Friday. Tickets are available now. Photo submitted

Submitted information

Step inside a worn-down diner on the edge of town where the coffee is always hot, the floors are scuffed, and the jukebox plays tunes as varied as the people who pass through.

This is the world of Riding the Wind of Dreams, the latest production by Lincolnview High School Theatre Department, coming to the Van Wert Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, October 25, 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 26 and November 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

At the heart of the story is Chris, a restless teen dreaming of a life beyond the horizon, and his sister Alicia, whose quiet loyalty keeps the family grounded. Their father, Maurice, runs the diner with steady determination—but everything changes when Joe, a young drifter with a troubled past, stumbles into their lives. Over one unforgettable summer, humor, heart, and explosive dramatic moments collide, shaping friendships, family ties, and futures in ways no one could predict. The student cast includes Carson Cowdrick, Aaron Sawyer, Hadley Goins, Gabby Thomas, Noah Peters, Owen Dannenfelser, Marcus Kerns, Finn Howard, Destiny Breese, Ridge Huffman, Hayden Garay, and Aiden Cowdrick.

Ensemble members include Abby Price, Kyleigh Cummings, Elex Dunn, Sawyer Lindeman, Katie Kundert, Zae Dee Lippi, Maliya Hershaberger, Lillie Lane, Jessica Faller, Izzie Bowers, and Dimitri Linser.

Behind the scenes, the show is brought to life by Stage Managers Amelia Magner and Gracen Hubble, Stage Crew Emory Dickson, Bella and Lillian Mosier, and Lights and Sound by Cyrai Hammons, Abby Dannenfelser, and Aiden Cowdrick.

Audiences can expect a production that balances moments of laugh-out-loud comedy with gripping, emotional drama that lingers long after the curtain falls. Tickets are available through the Civic Theatre’s online box office at vwct.org or in the Lincolnview High School office. Don’t miss this moving story of second chances, connection, and the dreams we hold onto when it’s time to let go.