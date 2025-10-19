Country icons coming to the NPAC

Submitted information

Van Wert LIVE is thrilled to announce that country music legend Lorrie Morgan will bring her timeless voice to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 30, with platinum-selling artist Jamie O’Neal appearing as a special guest. This marks the first-ever appearance at the Niswonger for both acclaimed artists.

As one of the most eloquent voices in country music, Morgan has amassed multiple platinum and gold records and a string of Top 10 hits across three decades. O’Neal, known for powerhouse No. 1 singles like “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels,” adds an unforgettable energy to a night of classic and contemporary country favorites.

Lorrie Morgan

“First Bank of Berne is proud to support the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the upcoming Lorrie Morgan and Jamie O’Neal show,” said Jenna Strayer, Business Banker at First Bank of Berne. “We believe that supporting and shopping local helps keep our communities strong.”

Lorrie Morgan has been around great songs all her life. She is a Nashville native who is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.” Lorrie Morgan began making her own records shortly thereafter and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at just 24 years old.

“Welcoming Lorrie Morgan and Jamie O’Neal to the Niswonger stage for the very first time is a thrill,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert LIVE. “Their songs are part of the soundtrack of country music, and this will be a can’t-miss night for longtime fans and new audiences alike.”

Tickets are on sale now to members, and will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 31. Become a member today and get to select your perfect seat.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.