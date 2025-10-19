Deadline for annual program approaches

VW independent staff

A reminder that reservations are due no later than this Wednesday, October 22, for this year’s Veterans Day program at Lincolnview Local Schools.

The annual program will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 9, in the Lincolnview Elementary School gymnasium. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. that day and the program will include a catered meal by Burtch’s Barn to Table and music by the Lancer Steel Drum Band during lunch.

Veterans may order up to four total tickets to bring their current Lancer student or students to the meal and program at no cost to them. In order to receive tickets, program coordinator Stephanie Renner is asking Veterans of current Lincolnview/Lincolnview Vantage Career students to contact her with the following information:

Veteran name(s)

Student name(s) and current grade (that will be attending with their Veteran[s])

Veteran’s home mailing address

Veteran’s phone number (in case Renner needs to contact the Veteran)

Number of tickets, up to four maximum. Anyone with more than four current Lancer student family members wanting to attend should contact Renner, who will her best to accommodate the request.

The information should be sent via email to Renner at srenner@lvlancers.com or by phone, 567.259.6583.