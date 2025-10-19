Free job services available to disabled

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reminding Ohioans during National Disability Employment Awareness Month that free employment services are available through every OhioMeansJobs Center and OhioMeansJobs.com. These resources are designed to help individuals with disabilities find and succeed in meaningful careers.

“For 80 years, National Disability Employment Awareness Month has recognized the talents and potential of individuals with disabilities,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said. “We are proud to continue supporting that effort and helping all Ohioans as they pursue meaningful careers and employers as they grow their teams.”

ODJFS also oversees OhioMeansAccessibility, an accessible online resource tailored to the needs of job seekers with disabilities. The site offers many of the same services as local centers, plus additional tools to support financial independence, workplace accommodations, and overcoming barriers to employment. Job seekers who post resumes on the site can also choose to be referred directly to employers committed to hiring individuals with disabilities.

Both OhioMeansJobs.com and OhioMeansAccessibility give Ohioans access to more than 100,000 job openings statewide, along with helpful tools such as:

Resume builders and raters

Budget calculators

Skill and interest assessments

Online tutorials and free GED/college entrance practice tests

Special sections for veterans, students, unemployment claimants, and workers with disabilities

“At OOD, we are dedicated to creating sustainable employment opportunities for Ohioans with disabilities throughout the year,” Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin L. Miller said. “The theme ‘Celebrating Value and Talent’ inspires us to promote workplaces where everyone is empowered to contribute their best work.”

OOD will offer a free webinar for employers, “Disability-Inclusive Workplaces: Attracting Diverse Talent” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 22. This session will offer actionable steps for businesses to attract and include applicants with disabilities who are seeking employment. More information, including the link to join, can be found on OOD’s webinar webpage. OOD is the state agency responsible for empowering Ohioans with disabilities through employment, disability determinations, and independence. www.OOD.Ohio.gov.