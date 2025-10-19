Lots of trick-or-treat chances on Saturday

VW independent staff

Several trick-or-treat opportunities will be available to area children this Saturday, October 25.

Main Street Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat event will be held in downtown Van Wert from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Van Wert’s trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Residents giving out candy should leave their porch light on.

Middle Point’s trick-or-treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Willshire will hold trick-or-treat from 4-6 p.m., with costume judging to follow.

Trick or treaters can get into costume for several events this Saturday. VW independent file photo

In addition to those offerings, Several trunk-or-treat events will be offered, including one from 12-2 p.m. in the parking lot of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Community members are invited to bring their children wearing costumes and enjoy decorated trunks, sweet treats and festive fun with OhioHealth associates and volunteers. It’s free and open to the public, and parking will be available on site.

The Van Wert Peony Festival Committee will hold a Halloween event that is free and open to the public. It’s a halloween costume contest called “Creep It Real in the Park.”

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert, with judging starting at 12 p.m. Categories will include most original, scariest costume, best face paint/makeup, best inflatable costume, best overall costume, most creative costume, funniest costume, best homemade costume, best group costume and cutest costume. There will be prizes for winners in each category. All ages are welcome.

In addition, a variety of games will be available and food and drinks will be available at the concession stand.