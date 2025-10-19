Monday Mailbag: conferences, NIL, more

The latest Monday Mailbag includes questions about Parkway, Delphos St. John’s and the MAC vs. NWC, playoff chances, NIL in Ohio and Ohio’s football playoff format.

Q: Maybe a topic you’d rather not discuss, but you did say that both Parkway and Delphos St. John’s have declined the chance to join the Northwest Conference. Are you talking about football only? Both Parkway and Delphos St. John’s have recently had conference success in other sports but not football. For those two schools, what would be the pros and cons of switching from the MAC to the NWC in football? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, both schools received an invitation to join the Northwest Conference as full members but both declined. The NWC invitations were extended in 2023, after Ada and Leipsic announced plans to leave the conference for the Blanchard Valley Conference. After Parkway and Delphos St. John’s said thanks but no thanks, an invitation was extended to Lima Central Catholic to become a full member. It’s a four year contract and both sides will re-examine closer to the end of that time. Fort Loramie is a member of the Shelby County Athletic League, which doesn’t offer football, and the Redskins had been competing as an independent since 2021, which was hardly ideal. Fort Loramie’s football member-only contract is for two years and will expire at the end of the current season, unless it’s renewed by both sides. I reached out to NWC Commissioner Jon Derryberry to see if either or both sides plan on re-upping, but have heard no response. I’ll be very surprised if the arrangement doesn’t continue.

The biggest pro for Delphos St. John’s and/or Parkway joining the NWC is both would likely become more competitive in football in a hurry. That’s not a knock on the NWC at all, but let’s face it, the MAC is the premier small school conferences in Ohio and one of, if not the top small school and toughest conferences in Ohio. There’s really no other conference like it.

Obviously, Delphos St. John’s enjoyed success in the MAC in various sports back in the day. The football team had a memorable playoff run in 2024 and of course the Blue Jays currently have the top boys basketball program in the MAC. You’re correct, Parkway has enjoyed success in volleyball and softball and in recent years, boys and girls basketball. However, the Panthers have won less than 10 percent of their football conference games as a member of the MAC.

I suppose the biggest con for Parkway would be travel. Trips to Allen East, Bluffton and Columbus Grove would each be an hour or so. I’m honestly not sure what the con would be for Delphos St. John’s. It wouldn’t be travel.

Regardless, the NWC is at full strength now and unless someone else is leaving that we don’t know about or unless the conference plans on expanding, there are no openings for new members. Of course, that could change in the future but the NWC currently seems stable.

Q: If Van Wert and/or Crestview win this Friday, is there a chance either will get in the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: There’s a chance but sadly, it’s not realistic. Van Wert needs a win over Kenton and a ton of help to get in and I don’t think a Crestview win over Lima Central Catholic would get the Knights in without a number of other things happening. According to the website fantastic50.net, which amazingly accurate in its calculations, Van Wert has a one percent chance of qualifying and Crestview has a five percent chance.

Q: What is with the sudden change of heart with NIL in high schools in Ohio? It seems like it’s getting rammed through and it seems like a bad idea. What are your thoughts? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve always said I don’t begrudge anyone making money but at the same time, I’m not overly thrilled about this. Perhaps I’ll feel differently when I see the full list of rules and guidelines.

Maybe I’m behind the times because I was shocked to learn Ohio is one of six states that currently doesn’t allow NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). I’m not surprised to learn OHSAA may hold an emergency vote on this though. The threat of a lawsuit will do that, and the OHSAA hasn’t exactly fared well in court. Apparently, it was going to be up for a vote by member schools next May. It was voted down in 2022, but this proposal may be written differently.

I honestly don’t think it’s going to affect rural areas like this much at all but in the metro areas it could be different story, with the rich getting richer. Some of the bigger powerhouses that have the alumni resources may be able to load up on top athletes.

Q: I’m sure this has been asked before, but why doesn’t Ohio let everyone into the football playoffs like Indiana? They did it in 2020 and it worked out fine. Name withheld upon request

A: 2020 was the COVID-19 season and perhaps the most unique football season in OHSAA history. If you remember, teams only played six regular season games before the playoffs. Teams had the option of opting out of the playoffs and they also had the option to schedule regular season opponents after losing in the playoffs.

The OHSAA went from eight to 16 qualifying teams per region in 2021 and it wasn’t well received, hence the reduction to 12 teams per region now.

Perhaps the biggest reason the OHSAA doesn’t follow Indiana’s football playoff system is Ohio has roughly twice as many high schools playing football than Indiana. Plus, Indiana teams play a nine game regular season before the postseason starts. Unless the OHSAA wanted football championship games around Christmas, they’d have to trim 2-3 games off the regular season schedule and I don’t think that would go over well at all.

