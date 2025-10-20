Gas prices rise in Ohio and locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.591 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.25 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

Gas at the Sunoco station on N. Washington was $2.69 early Monday afternoon. By the evening, it was $2.89 per gallon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Prices jumped substantially, in some cases by 40 cents per gallon at some Van Wert gas stations on Monday. By the evening, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon at Murphy USA to $3.09 at several stations in the city.

The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally – the earliest date we’ve seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “OPEC+ deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025. Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99 per gallon, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind. Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 20, 2024: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 20, 2023: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

October 20, 2022: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

October 20, 2021: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 20, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 20, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

October 20, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

October 20, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 20, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 20, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)