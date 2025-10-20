Mark A. Bohnlein

Mark A. Bohnlein passed away peacefully at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and unwavering devotion.

Born in Lima and raised in Delphos, Mark was the son of Joseph and Ella Bohnlein.

Mark Bohnlein

He graduated from Delphos St. John’s Catholic High School in 1971, where he played football and wrestled. Mark was an avid lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and was known for his sense of humor. Mark dedicated 42 years to Eaton as a quality assurance inspector, embodying integrity and diligence.

He was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and his faith was central to his life. Above all, Mark was a devoted father to Tracy Spieth and proud grandfather to Evan Spieth. For Mark, the sun rose and set with them. He never missed a moment of their lives, celebrating their milestones with joy, pride and unwavering support.

He is survived by Tracy and Evan of Van Wert; brothers, Ron (Cathy) Bohnlein, John (Jane) Bohnlein, and a sister, Sue (Dean) Donald.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother Paul, and beloved companion Bobbi Sterrett.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To share memories or condolences, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Mark’s warmth and laughter will echo in the lives he touched.