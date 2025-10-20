OSHAA sets football title game schedule

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule and ticket details for the football state championship games December 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Seven championship games will be played during the three day span:

Thursday, December 4 – Division II at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 5 – Division IV at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, December 5 – Division III at 3 p.m.

Friday, December 5 – Division I at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 – Division VII at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 6 – Division VI at 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 – Division V at 7:30 p.m.

State Championship Tickets

All-session general admission tickets, which include all seven state championship games, are $95 for adults and $60 for students. General admission tickets for the three Friday games or three Saturday games are $42 for adults and $30 for students. General admission ticket holders must exit the stadium between games.

All-session Stadium Club tickets are $155 each and provide one ticket to all seven games, as well as access to the indoor club level of the press box containing its own concessions and restrooms. Patrons with club access do not need to exit the stadium between games. Additionally, the all-session Stadium Club package includes access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend.

A limited number of all-session Stadium Club tickets that include a parking pass are also available for $215 each. These ticket holders will receive a parking hangtag for the weekend valid for Lot C near the stadium.

Stadium Club tickets for the three Friday games or the three Saturday games are $77 each.

Single-game tickets for the football state championships will be available on November 29.

Tickets for the state championship games will be available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Regional Playoff Game Tickets

Tickets for regional playoff games (first four rounds) will go on sale every Monday at noon at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

The regional playoffs will follow a bracket format. First-round regional games will be played on Friday, October 31, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the fourth round (regional finals). All regional and state semifinal playoff games will be played on Friday nights at 7 p.m.