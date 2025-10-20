Real estate transfers 10/14-10/17/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from October 14-17, 2025.

Estate of Donald L. Dailey to Carol S. Dailey – a portion of Section 33 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 33 in Willshire Township.

WTACS Investments LLC to GLOWO Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Larry Dean Dowler to Bruce E. Dowler, Kathy A. Dettrow – Van Wert inlots, lot 2309; lot 2310.

Braytan Kruse, Kayla Kruse, Kayla Warnecke to Lauralee Warnecke – Delphos inlots, lot 148.

Jeremy Allen Bankey, Markie Agler, Jeremy Bankey to Daniel Mulvey – Ohio City inlots, lot 37; lot 39.

Warren J. Harter to Warren J. Harter Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Warren J. Harter Revocable Trust Agreement – a portion of Section 3 in Liberty Township.

Timothy Taylor, Julie Taylor to Julie Taylor, Timothy Taylor – a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.

Alba Armando Jr. to Deborah E. Alba – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Barry J. Thatcher, Judy F. Thatcher to Barry J. Thatcher, Judy F. Thatcher – a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township.

Davis Farms LTD, Carey Davis & Sons Inc Part. To Paul Everett Price – Venedocia outlots, lot 3; Venedocia outlots, lot 91.

Lewis M. Linton Living Trust, Lewis M. Lindon Living Trust TR, Elizabeth M. Linton Living Trust, Elizabeth M. Living Trust TR, Matthew A. Linton TR, Michelle Ann Tompkins TR to Matthew A. Linton, Judy A. Linton – a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Lewis M. Linton Living Trust, Lewis M. Lindon Living Trust TR, Elizabeth M. Linton Living Trust, Elizabeth M. Living Trust TR, Matthew A. Linton TR, Michelle Ann Tompkins TR to Michelle Ann Tompkins, Elizabeth Ellen Gray, Phillip Edward Engel – a portion of Section 3 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township.

Judy A. Linton, Judy Linton to Matthew A. Linton – a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Elizabeth A. Linton, estate of Lewis M. Linton to Matthew A. Linton – a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Larry Earl Green, Larry E. Green to Catherine Green – Van Wert inlots, lot 3633.

Wreath Real Estate LLC to Deborah K. Proxmire – Convoy outlots, lot 23.

Ralph J. Wegesin Trust, Ralph J. Wegesin Trust TR, Arline H. Wegesin Trust, Arline H. Wegesin TR, Ronald H. Hmker TR, Glenn C. Rogers TR to Gerald A. Rogers, Glenn C. Rogers, Carolyn D. Tyas, Donna M. Holloway – a portion of Section 18 in Hoaglin Township.

Pudgy LLC to Daniel T. Lehmkuhle – Delphos inlots, lot 1387.

Daniel T. Lehmkuhle, Cheryl A. Lehmkuhle to Cheryl A. Lehmkuhle – Delphos inlots, Lot 1387.

Cheryl A. Lehmkuhle, Daniel T. Lehmkuhle to Pudgy LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 1387.

Tamara L. Hire, Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. – Van Wert inlots, lot 1580.

Jed D. Couts, Jed Couts, Rose Marie Couts to Jed D. Couts, Rose Marie Couts – a portion of Section 10 in Liberty Township.

Wells Fargo Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank to G&SN Leasing LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1773.

Thomas L. Pittner, Carolyn A. Pittner to Thomas Pittner Irrevocable Trust, Thomas Pittner Irrevocable Trust TR, Carolyn Pittner Irrevocable Trust, Carolyn Pittner Irrevocable Trust TR, Amy M. Khulman TR, Travis L. Pittner TR – Delphos inlots, lot 1250.

Samuel A. Miller, Angela K. Miller to Sarah J. Miller – a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.

Richard M. Elston, Rose M. Elston to Aaron Usman, Kerri Reindel – a portion of Section 19 in Washington Township.

Estate of Joseph Henry Hurley Jr, estate of Joseph Henry Hurley Jr. ADM, estate of Joseph Hurley Jr. ADM, William J. Hurley to Jack Michael Yadaicela, Maria B. Jasso Mondragon – Delphos inlots, lot 131.

Kerri Reindel to Jack Michael Yadaicela, Maria B. Jasso Mondragon, Delphos inlots, lot 131.

Estate of Helen M. Fuerst to Gordon L. Fuerst = a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township.

Good Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Good Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Amy Koontz TR to Jason A. Davis, Lynda J. Davis – a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township.

Carol J. Parsons, Therese Grime, Terese Grime, Linda Strader, Mark Strader, Dennis Parsons, Dennis E. Parsons to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6.

Mary Helen Ries Living Trust, Mary Helen Ries Living Trust TR, Timothy W. Ries TR, Thomas R. Ries TR to John R. McGinnis, Emily J. Banks – a portion of Sectoin 9 in Liberty Township.

Kelsie Marisa Preston to Eric Osting – Middle Point subdivisions, lot 1; Middle Point inlots, lot 337.