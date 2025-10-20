Scott man arrested in Van Wert

VW independent staff

Hunter Gile

A Scott man wanted on serious felony charges in Paulding County was arrested in Van Wert late last week.

Hunter Gile, 23, was arrested by Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies Friday evening at Franklin Park. He was served with a warrant charging him with three counts of rape, all first degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. The charges involve a juvenile. He was transferred to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bond in the Paulding County Jail.

Records from Paulding County Common Pleas Court show the arrest warrant was apparently issued earlier in the day. Because the case involves a juvenile, no other information has been released.