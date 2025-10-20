Stopgap measure expected to help before big project

After the street was repaved, chip and seal work was recently done on S. Walnut St, between Ervin Rd. and Hospital Drive. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No doubt motorists who travel along S. Walnut St. between Ervin Rd. and Hospital Drive in Van Wert on a regular basis were pleased when the street was recently milled and repaved. For the first time in a long time, it was smooth sailing along that stretch of road. It was one of 16 city streets repaved earlier this month.

However, days after the street was repaved, crews returned to chip and seal, a process than involves spraying a thin layer of liquid asphalt onto the road, then putting down a layer of crushed rocks, which left things a little “rocky” and dusty. While the smooth pavement was nice, the plan all along called for the chip and seal process.

“The grinding and paving was just to get the street level,” Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming explained on Monday. “The pavement was not uniform and the thin areas will most likely come off during the winter. The chip and seal allows the asphalt liquid to cover the entire road hopefully seal it to keep water out.”

“(We’re) just trying to get 4-5 years out of it,” he added. “After much discussion, this was the most economical way to achieve that. It’s a tough decision how much to spend just to rip it all out in five years.”

The City of Van Wert has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small City Program for full depth reconstruction of the same part of S. Walnut St. Unfortunately, work won’t begin until 2030.

Once it does get underway, the reconstruction project will include new sidewalks, stormwater system replacement, upgraded utilities, new curbs and gutters, and enhanced pavement markings and signage.