ODH offers healthy teeth tips

VW independent staff/submitted information

Halloween is a sweet deal for kids – costumes, fun, and buckets full of candy, but al of thatl that sugary treasure can give any dentist a fright when it comes to dental health.

“Let your little monsters enjoy the spooky season without summoning a mouthful of cavities,” said Star Sawicki, administrator of the Ohio Department of Health Oral Health Program. “With some preparation and awareness, you can make this holiday season healthy for your kiddos’ dental health while still making memories.”

October is also Dental Hygiene Month, so here are five healthy tips to keep kids’ teeth healthy during holidays and all year long: