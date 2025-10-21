ODH offers healthy teeth tips
VW independent staff/submitted information
Halloween is a sweet deal for kids – costumes, fun, and buckets full of candy, but al of thatl that sugary treasure can give any dentist a fright when it comes to dental health.
“Let your little monsters enjoy the spooky season without summoning a mouthful of cavities,” said Star Sawicki, administrator of the Ohio Department of Health Oral Health Program. “With some preparation and awareness, you can make this holiday season healthy for your kiddos’ dental health while still making memories.”
October is also Dental Hygiene Month, so here are five healthy tips to keep kids’ teeth healthy during holidays and all year long:
- Enjoy candy after meals. Timing is key when it comes to candy and your teeth. Snacking on sweets during or right after a meal is a smart move – your mouth produces more saliva while you eat, which helps wash away sticky candy bits and neutralize the acids that cause cavities.
- Reduce frequent snacking. Snacking all day can spell trouble for your teeth – especially if you’re reaching for sugary candy. The more often you snack, the more chances cavity-causing bacteria can have a party. Need a pick-me-up? Try a tooth-friendly snack like nuts, fruits, veggies, or whole grain crackers.
- Reach for chocolate over hard or sticky candies. Limit hard candy and sticky, gummy candies that stay in your mouth for a long time. These can stick to your teeth longer, increasing your cavity risk. Chocolate is a better option for your teeth because it doesn’t stick to your teeth like sticky candies and it’s faster to eat than hard candies that last a long time.
- Don’t keep a big stash of candy on hand. Instead of keeping a big stash of Halloween candy on hand, consider setting some limits. Have each family member choose a few favorites and donate the rest. Many organizations will gladly accept extra candy as donations.
- Take care of your teeth. Brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes with fluoridated toothpaste and floss once a day to help keep teeth strong and healthy.
