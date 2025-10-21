Vocal music concert…

The vocal music department of Van Wert High School will present its fall choral showcase at 8 p.m. this Thursday, October 23, starting at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 7:15 p.m. The freshmen choir, sophomore women’s chorus, select acapella choir, and concert choir will be featured. Students will perform songs such as “How Can I Keep From Singing?,” “Shady Grove,” “Landslide,” and “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The evening will conclude with a combined performance of the Van Wert High School alma mater and Cougar fight song. The concert is free and open to the public. Photo submitted