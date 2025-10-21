OHSAA member schools to vote on NIL

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In response to a lawsuit filed by a student-athlete on October 15 against the Ohio High School Athletic Association regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), a Franklin County judge opened the case on Monday by issuing a 45-day temporary restraining order against the OHSAA.

It prevents the OHSAA from enforcing its bylaw that prohibits a student-athlete from being compensated for his/her Name, Image and Likeness.

The suit was filed by the mother of Jamier Brown, a junior at Huber Heights Wayne. He’s considered the top wide receiver in the country in the Class of 2027, and has already committed to Ohio State.

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute has announced that an emergency referendum vote regarding NIL will go to member schools sometime during the 45-day window. The OHSAA Board of Directors will meet this Thursday and will determine the voting dates. Each member high school has one vote, cast by the principal.

Following the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, the OHSAA will announce the proposed NIL bylaw language and the voting time frame for the emergency referendum.

“We anticipated a lawsuit would come any day and our Board of Directors has already approved the language of an NIL bylaw referendum for our schools to vote on,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We are thankful for the 45-day window so our schools will have time to learn more about this referendum and to vote on our proposed language for NIL.”

If the membership votes in favor of a proposal, it would allow OHSAA member schools to shape the NIL bylaw. If schools do not vote in favor of the referendum, the lawsuit and the future of NIL in Ohio will be determined by the court.

During the OHSAA regional update meetings around Ohio in August and September, administrators in attendance were informed that a proposal on NIL was likely coming. Feedback from a committee of school administrators that met on this issue at the OHSAA also provided beneficial feedback. To help schools make an informed decision in the upcoming emergency vote, the OHSAA will send information and conduct webinars, hosted in partnership with Influential Athlete, to clarify the proposal and outline the next steps should the vote pass.

In September, the OHSAA Board of Directors approved language for an NIL referendum to go to member schools next May as part of the annual referendum voting process, but as with any referendum item, schools could be asked to vote on the proposal prior to the May voting period due to legal action, as permitted by OHSAA bylaw 8-1-1.

The full text of the proposal will be announced Thursday, but in summary, the proposed new bylaw would allow student-athletes to enter into an agreement and be compensated for their name, image and likeness through appearances, licensing, social media, endorsements and/or the use of branding based on their public recognition or notoriety. The proposal would also establish reporting procedures and limitations so that students do not jeopardize their eligibility as it relates to the OHSAA’s recruiting and amateur bylaws.

NIL at the high school level has spread rapidly across the country in the last several years since it became permitted at the college level. Currently, the OHSAA is one of only six state associations that does not allow NIL by student-athletes at its member schools.

In 2022, OHSAA member schools voted down the OHSAA’s first NIL proposal by more than a two-to-one margin (538 to 254). The annual referendum voting period is May 1 through May 15. The OHSAA Board of Directors approves items that are on the ballot, with each school casting one vote on each issue.