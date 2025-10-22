Bagley frustrated with unfinished stadium elevator

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert High School’s 2025 football season will come to an end at Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium Friday night, a facility that undergone three phases of renovations, but one key part of it remains unfinished.

During Wednesday’s Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley said the elevator, which has been idle all season, will not be available for use during the season finale. The elevator, which was installed during the summer, is meant to transport people to the handicapped accessible area known as Tyler’s Landing, outside of the press box. While the elevator is in place, it is in need of a particular part and a final state inspection.

The elevator at Eggerss Stadium has been idle during the entire 2025 football season. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“This week, quite frankly, the elevator company (TK Elevator) has not responded to phone calls or emails about what their progress is,” Bagley told the school board. “We’re trying to be respectful toward the process but we’re not getting much feedback right now, so that’s going to be an urgent priority as we finish up the football season, to make sure that is up and running next year. I’m grateful that we were able to get the platform in the northwest corner (of the stadium) this year, I’m grateful that of everybody being understanding toward the process, but quite simply when you don’t get communicated with it gets a little frustrating.”

The stadium renovation costs are being covered by a 20-year,1.15 mill bond issue that was approved by the vast majority of voters in the Van Wert City Schools district during the May, 2022 election, along with various private donations and fundraisers, including naming rights.

The list of improvements to this point includes concrete restoration, widened aisles on the home side, handrails, artificial turf, a new concession stand, larger restrooms, a new home locker room and storage under the stadium, a larger press box, the elevator and the addition of Tyler’s Landing, and improvements to the Cougar Pride Wall.

The planning process is underway for a fourth phase of improvements. According to Treasurer Troy Bowersock, just over $7 million has been spent on the renovation project.

During the business portion of the meeting, the board approved the recommendation of the Van Wert Area School Insurance Group for 2026 premiums, which includes an eight percent increase for health insurance premiums and a two percent increase for dental insurance premiums.

Several personnel matters on the agenda were given approval. Resignations of Jennifer Yoh (bus driver) and freshman girls basketball coach Daryl Dowdy were accepted, along with the retirement-resignation of middle school family & consumer sciences teacher Kelly Thompson, effective at the end of the current school year. The board also terminated the employment of middle school custodian-maintenance worker Steven Hittle, effective immediately.

Supplemental contracts were approved for high school assistant wrestling coaches Terrin Contreras and Nick Pauff, middle school wrestling coaches Brad Allmandinger and Isaiah Bretz, and volunteer wrestling coach Keaton Sudduth. Nicole Byrum was approved as an assistant swimming coach and Harry Florence was approved as winter site coordinator.

Board member Debby Compton was re-appointed as Van Wert’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education for three more years, and an agreement with Therapy Solutions LLC was approved for physical therapy services for designated services during the current school year.

The board also heard a presentation from Van Wert Middle School Principal Darla Dunlap about the benefits of “Cougar Time” – a daily 30 minute program designed to address learning gaps, and board members heard from Van Wert Middle School Assistant Principal Ben Collins, who is in Washington, D.C. with a group of students.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.