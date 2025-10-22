CEO program celebrates 10th anniversary

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School CEO Program is celebrating its 10th year, kicking off the milestone with an inspiring message from Paula Stabler, President of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, at the first CEO Breakfast of the year.

Stabler, a longtime supporter of the program, shared her journey from patient care technician to hospital president and encouraged students to take full advantage of the hands-on learning opportunities the program provides.

“When we started partnering with the CEO Program, I was the director of the emergency department,” Stabler said. “Shadowing local businesses isn’t just to check a box. It’s a chance to explore careers, make connections, and lay the groundwork for your future.”

The CEO Program, started by Program Coordinator Kerry Koontz, has grown from 17 students at Van Wert High School to a county-wide program with participants from all three area high schools. Nearly 650 students have participated since its inception. The program provides seniors with real-world experience through internships, apprenticeships, and educational placements, enabling them to develop both career-specific skills and essential workplace soft skills.

The CEO program has been in existence for 10 years. Photo submitted

Stabler emphasized the importance of curiosity, professionalism, and first impressions, sharing stories of former students who went on to successful careers in nursing, business, and beyond. She encouraged students to “be curious, be kind, be confident” as they build a foundation for their futures.

“It’s been a true honor for Van Wert Hospital to be part of the CEO Program,” Stabler said. “It helps students discover their strengths, passions, and the opportunities that exist right here in our own community.”

Also in attendance was Laney Nofer, Grants and Program Coordinator for the Van Wert County Foundation. The Foundation remains a strong supporter of the CEO Program, providing financial backing, hosting a CEO student intern, and supplying CEO apparel to all students.

The CEO Program and its students extended sincere gratitude to the many businesses and organizations in and around Van Wert for their ongoing partnership and support, as well as Van Wert School at the Goedde for preparing breakfast that started the day.