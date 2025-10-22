Local mail carrier allegedly burned mail

VW independent staff

If you live in Van Wert and are missing mail, there may be a reason for that.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning, the Van Wert Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen in reference to a fire that was unattended in the back yard of a residence in the 900 block of George St.

When an officer went to investigate, there was evidence of USPS mail being burned. It was discovered a Van Wert postal carrier lived at the residence and was allegedly burning undelivered mail that belonged to others. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire.

The investigation was turned over to postmaster Greg McKeddie, who arrived on scene at 8:10 a.m.

The VW independent will have more details as they develop.