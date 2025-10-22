Man sentenced for March shooting

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man involved in a drive-by shooting incident in early March has been sentenced to prison for his actions. Yusef Abdulrahman’s appearance in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court was one of nine cases heard between Thursday, October 16 and Wednesday, October 22. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Abdulrahman, 51, was sentenced as follows: 24 months in prison for having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; 18 months for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and 180 days in jail for aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor. All of the sentences will be served concurrently and he was given credit for 23 days already served. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Abdulraham was arrested March 6 at his home on Sycamore St., about 90 minutes after he allegedly shot a firearm out of a vehicle in the Second St. Monroe St. area. A witness saw him leaving the scene and gave police a description of his car. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene and at Abdulraham’s home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired and no damage was found during the incident.

Three other defendants were sentenced in separate cases.

Braden Etgen, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 135 days already served for stragulation, a fifth degree felony. His sentenced will be be served consecutively to his Mercer County Common Pleas Court cases and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Jeffrey Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Corbin Cornelius, 25, of Van Wert was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 58 days already served for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignment

Sara Hogan, 43, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and alcohol sensor with no driving privileges. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 5.

Plea changes

Weston Mills, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Ashley McCarthy, 42, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Probation violation

James A.L. Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to engage in treatment after conviction for possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 14 days already served. His sentence will be served consecutively to his Van Wert Municipal Court sentence.

Bond modification

Corey Salisbury, 44, of Van Wert, was denied a bond modification. A pre-trial conference was acheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 26. Salisbury is charged with menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony; violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a third degree misdemeanor.