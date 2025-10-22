Pigskin Pick’Em Week No. 10

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Here we are – Week No. 10 of the high school football season, the regular season finale. League and conference titles are on the line, along with undefeated seasons and playoff spots. Some teams have other goals – sending seniors out with a win, getting victory No. 1, etc. Overall, it’s been a fun season with some pretty memorable moments.

Last week, I predicted three upsets. How did I do? 1-2, with Columbus Grove over Lima Central Catholice being the only correct one. With all due respect, I’m still not sure that was really an upset. Overall, I managed to go 16-3 (84.2 percent), which took my overall season record to 162-33 (83 percent). 19 more games are on this week’s slate, including six Games of the Week.

Pigskin Pick’Em will continue next week with predictions of any and all playoff games involving teams from the GMC, MAC, NWC, WBL, and Lima Sr.

Games of the Week

Antwerp (3-6) at Paulding (9-0)

Let me be clear, Paulding is the favorite here. However, Antwerp has a chance to play spoiler, sort of. An Archer upset win would likely lead to GMC co-championship between Paulding and Fairview and of course, it would spoil Paulding’s undefeated season. In a sense, Antwerp has nothing to lose. Having said that, I don’t really see an upset happening here. My prediction is the Panthers will be celebrating a perfect regular season, an outright conference title and a home playoff game, perhaps even a first round bye.

The pick: Paulding

Bluffton (8-1) at Columbus Grove (6-3)

It’s come to this, just as I thought it would with my preseason predictions. I didn’t really think Columbus Grove would have three losses and I thought Bluffton would be undefeated, but I thought this game would be for the NWC title. If Columbus Grove wins, the Bulldogs are outright champions. If Bluffton wins, they’ll share the title, perhaps with Lima Central Catholic as well, if the Thunderbirds beat Crestview. Columbus Grove really opened some eyes the last two weeks by shutting out Crestview, then rolling to a 33-13 lead and topping then No. 2 Lima Central Catholic 33-25 at Spartan Stadium. Bluffton has received a boost with the return of running back Parker Lovell from an injury and there’s no doubt the Pirates have a very potent offensive attack. The Pirates also haven’t beaten Bluffton since 2017, regular season and playoffs included. With that in mind, with the fact that Columbus Grove is the hottest team in the area and the fact that the game is at Clymer Stadium, I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Coldwater (6-3) at Marion Local (9-0)

It’s like Ohio State and Michigan of the MAC and it’s a game that usually has a huge 50-50 jackpot. Coldwater is an uncharacistic 6-3 but closer examination shows the Cavaliers lost 14-7 games to powerful Clinton-Massie (8-1) and Anna (6-3), plus a 16-7 loss to New Bremen. This is still a very strong team, one that should make a long playoff run regardless of Friday night’s outcome. Marion Local’s winning streak is up to 74 games and the Flyers have been able to keep it going by working out of a couple of jams this season. Can Coldwater end the streak? I think they can. Will Coldwater actually do it? I don’t think they will. I like the Flyers at home in this one.

The pick: Marion Local

Wapakoneta (9-0) at Bath (8-1)

Very few people, if any, are surprised Wapakoneta is 9-0. Not many are surprised Bath is 8-1, as the Wildcats continue to turn things around. Bath’s only loss of the year came to Shawnee, 31-21, in Week No. 4. If the Wildcats win, they’ll share the WBL championship with the Redskins, so either way, Wapak will be league champions, co or outright, for the seventh consecutive time, not counting the 2020 COVID-19 season, when no champion was crowned. I think this will be an entertaining game but I also think Wapakoneta pulls away for the win and the outright league championship.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Lima Central Catholic (8-1) at Crestview (6-3)

After losing to Columbus Grove last week, will Lima Central Catholic be ready to roll? The Thunderbirds have already clinched a playoff spot and most likely, a first round bye, and they’re still alive in the NWC title race. If Bluffton beats Columbus Grove and LCC tops Crestview, the T-birds get a share of the title. With a win, Crestview would share second place in the conference and the Knights would likely be playoff bound. My point is, there’s plenty of incentive for both teams in this game. Lima Central Catholic appears to be very efficient on offense and is rock solid on defense, ranking No. 1 overall among conference teams. Do I think the Knights can pull off the upset? It’s possible, but much to the chagrin of Crestview fans, I’m picking the Thunderbirds.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Kenton (1-8) at Van Wert (4-5)

Who remembers last year’s wild game, 45-44, Van Wert? Could there be a repeat of that this year? It’s certainly possible. I’ll be surprised if the scoreboard at Eggerss Stadium doesn’t get a workout in the finale for both teams. Both teams have proven they can move the ball throughout the season and both teams have struggled on defense. Turnovers could play a big role in this one. Van Wert had three critical turnovers in last week’s loss to Shawnee. Kenton is -20 in the giveaway/takeaway department this season. In the end, I like Van Wert to win and send the seniors out with a victory.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Hicksville at Fairview: Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton: Tinora

Wayne Trace at Ayersville: Ayersville

MAC

Anna at Parkway: Anna

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen: New Bremen

Minster at Fort Recovery: Minster

St. Henry at Versailles: St. Henry

NWC

Allen East at Fort Loramie: Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville: Spencerville

TCL

Toledo Scott at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

WBL

Defiance at Celina: Defiance

Elida at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf: Shawnee