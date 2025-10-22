Undelivered mail found burning in fire pit in Van Wert

Mail meant for some Van Wert residents wound up in the fire pit of a mail carrier. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: this is an update to the original story that was published Wednesday morning, including a brief statement from the Office of the Inspector General.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Residents of Van Wert have questions, after it was discovered that a mail carrier with the Van Wert Post Office was found to be burning mail in his backyard Wednesday morning.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, at approximately 7:30 a.m. today, the Van Wert Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen in reference to a fire that was unattended in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of George St.

When an officer went to investigate, there was evidence of USPS mail being burned. It was discovered a Van Wert postal carrier lived at the residence and was allegedly burning undelivered mail there. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire.

The investigation was turned over to postmaster Greg McKeddie, who arrived on scene at 8:10 a.m. When approached by the VW independent later in the morning, McKeddie referred us to the USPS District Office of Northern Ohio in Cleveland. The contact there deferred questions to the USPS Office of Inspector General and provided an email address. A brief response was provided by the Office of the Inspector General.

“The USPS OIG (Office of Inspector General) received a hotline complaint regarding an incident that occurred this morning at a residence in Van Wert OH,” said Charlene Cerra, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, USPS OIG. “OIG agents are currently looking into this matter.”

She also said anyone with customer concerns should contact the United States Post Office.

The VW independent reached out to the mail carrier for comment, but has not heard a response. However, in an interview with WANE 15 TV, the man said “he’d forgottten to send out Friday’s mail to Central Ave, and said he noticed the pile in his truck this morning and, for fear of getting in trouble, put the 6-inch stack of envelopes in his fire pit and lit it on fire.” He also told the Fort Wayne television station that he’s been taken off the Central Ave. route, and said he regrets his actions.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed. The postal service has jurisdiction due to the mail involved being federal property.