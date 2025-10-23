Bonnie Jean Shaffer

Bonnie Jean Shaffer danced on the waves in the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 20, 2025.

She was born June 11, 1957 to Richard Irvin and Mary Jane (Fishbaugh) Shaffer and was a 1975 graduate of Mendon Union High School. In 1984, she received her diploma from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing to become an RN and in 1992, obtained a bachelor of science from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.

Bonnie Shaffer

Bonnie was an active member of Olive Branch Church of God and spent many years serving as camp nurse at Camp Otyokwah. Her final place of employment was Parkview Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, forcing her into a leave of absence, with hopes of returning post transplant.

Bonnie is survived by three sisters; Barb Williams, Betty Daniels, and Beverly Thorpe, and a brother, Bruce (Brenda) Shaffer. She also leaves 15 nieces and nephews, 39 great-nieces and nephews, and six great-great- nieces and nephews, whom she proudly spoiled.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Royce Williams, Freedus Daniels, and Phillip Thorpe, and a sister-in-law, Kay (Gillespie Arnold) Shaffer.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 1, at Olive Branch Church of God, 18568 Ohio 118, Rockford, with Pastor Tyler Watson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: the Olive Branch Church of God.