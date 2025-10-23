Carder inducted into Rotary Club

Submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club has announced the induction of Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer at The Marsh Foundation. She was officially welcomed into the club by President Andy Czajkowski during a recent meeting held at Willow Bend Country Club.

A Delphos native, Carder has built her career around service and community engagement. Known for her strong work ethic and dedication to helping others, she brings both professional expertise and personal passion to Rotary’s mission of “Service Above Self.”

Van Wert Rotary Club President Andy Czajkowski welcomes new member Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer at The Marsh Foundation, to the club. Photo submitted

Outside of work, Bailey stays busy as a mom of two boys under the age of two and is an avid Michigan fan. Her upbeat attitude and “never say no” approach have already made her a valued part of the club.

“Bailey’s enthusiasm and commitment to helping others make her a perfect fit for Rotary,” Czajkowski said. “We’re thrilled to have her join our membership and look forward to the positive energy she’ll bring.”

The Van Wert Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Willow Bend Country Club. Community members interested in learning more about Rotary are always welcome to attend.