Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Cougar golf awards…

The Van Wert High School golf team held its annual postseason banquet at Willow Bend this week. Pictured above is the entire team – all team members were honored as scholar-athletes. Pictured below (left to right) are All-WBL first team Zach Stoller and Griffin McCracken, and honorable mention selection Carter Wright. Shown in the bottom picture are the seniors (left to right): Trevor Halker, Carter Wright, Landyn Fox, Griffin McCracken, Brock Stoller, and Clayton Fast. The Cougars ended their season 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the Western Buckeye League. Photos submitted

