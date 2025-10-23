Extended early voting hours to be offered

VW independent staff

Next week is when extended early in-person voting hours will be offered at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. Various local issues and races are on the ballot.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, October 27: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, October 29-31: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. that day. A valid ID is required to vote. The Van Wert County Board of Elections Office is at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.