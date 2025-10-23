Lincolnview BOE hears presentations, OKs agenda items

Members of the NWC champion boys golf team and head coach Brett Hammons were at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A new app will soon allow parents and guardians of Lincolnview Local Schools students to receive notifications of when the bus will arrive home.

The Lincolnview school board learned about the BusRight app via a Powerpoint presentation by Transportation Secretary Allison Youtsey during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting. Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the app will be very simple to use and will be beneficial to parents, students and drivers.

“They download the app and they can determine if they want notified if the bus is going to be there within five minutes, 10 minutes or 15 minutes, so that way they can be communicated to and be all ready to go when the bus shows up,” Snyder said.

BusRight will provide real-time location and timestamp notifications, and drivers can receive turn-by-turn directions. Delays and changes can be communicated in real-time as well. Snyder added the BusRight program was actually introduced to drivers in the spring as a way for them to become acclimated with it.

“They’ve now been using it every day since the first day of school and now they understand it quite well and now we’re moving onto the parent app feature,” Snyder said.

The BusRight service will go live to parents in the Lincolnview school district sometime in November.

The board also heard from members of the outright Northwest Conference champion boys golf team and head coach Brett Hammons, and a presentation from elementary physical education teacher Alison Hammons on Lt. Governor Jim Tressel’s “Team Tressel” fitness challenge. The 90-day challenge runs helps students in grades four through eight form healthy habits in fitness, sleep, and nutrition through individual goal setting. More than 182,000 students in over 700 schools statewide are participating in the challenge. Board members also heard a presentation about the recent STREAM Night (see story here).

In personnel matters, the resignation of assistant varsity boys basketball coach Eddie Dryer was accepted by the board, wlong with the resignation of assistant varsity girls basketball coach Benji Byrne and junior varsity girls basketball coach Deb Stetler. Byrne will serve as a volunteer coach, Stetler was approved as varsity girls assistant coach, and Randy Carey was approved as the new girls JV coach. Austin Leeth was approved as eighth grade boys basketball coach.

2026 employee health premiums were approved by the board. There will be an eight percent increase in health insurance premiums and a two percent increase in dental insurance premiums, effective January 1.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will hold a work session to discuss buildings and grounds at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 12. The regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, November 12, with both meetings taking place in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.