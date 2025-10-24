Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 24.

GMC

Fairview 70 Hicksville 22

Paulding 33 Antwerp 6

Tinora 34 Edgerton 30

Wayne Trace 20 Ayersville 12

MAC

Anna 35 Parkway 0

Marion Local 7 Coldwater 6

Minster 28 Fort Recovery 21

New Bremen 42 Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 26 Versailles 20

NWC

Columbus Grove 48 Bluffton 38

Fort Loramie 37 Allen East 7

Lima Central Catholic 21 Crestview 13

Spencerville 46 Delphos Jefferson 18

WBL

Celina 17 Defiance 14

Shawnee 27 Ottawa-Glandorf 10

St. Marys Memorial 29 Elida 7

Van Wert 52 Kenton 18

Wapakoneta 61 Bath 34