Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 24.
GMC
Fairview 70 Hicksville 22
Paulding 33 Antwerp 6
Tinora 34 Edgerton 30
Wayne Trace 20 Ayersville 12
MAC
Anna 35 Parkway 0
Marion Local 7 Coldwater 6
Minster 28 Fort Recovery 21
New Bremen 42 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 26 Versailles 20
NWC
Columbus Grove 48 Bluffton 38
Fort Loramie 37 Allen East 7
Lima Central Catholic 21 Crestview 13
Spencerville 46 Delphos Jefferson 18
WBL
Celina 17 Defiance 14
Shawnee 27 Ottawa-Glandorf 10
St. Marys Memorial 29 Elida 7
Van Wert 52 Kenton 18
Wapakoneta 61 Bath 34
POSTED: 10/24/25 at 9:31 pm.