Timothy E. Roberts

Timothy E. Roberts, 60, of Paulding, left us on Thursday night, October 23, 2025.

He was born September 12, 1965, in Fort Wayne to Rev. Lloyd and Hazel (Kline) Roberts, Tim’s warmth and kindness touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Tim was an eight year veteran of the United States Army Reserves and was known for his ability to make friends wherever he went-he truly didn’t know a stranger. He had a heart of gold, always putting others first and lending a helping hand whenever he could. His love for cars was evident, whether he was buying or selling or sharing stories about his latest adventures with family and friends.

He proudly owned and operated Rightway Medical Transport for many years.

Above all, his family meant the world to him. Tim is survived by his beloved spouse, Michelle (Harris) Roberts. They were married November 27, 1999. He proudly leaves behind a large family who adored him: his children, Heather (Joe) Settlemire of Spencerville, Dusten (Ashley) Harris of Grover Hill, Emily (Timothy) Aguirre of Spencerville, Jennifer (Jeremy) Edwards of Middle Point, Tiffany Roberts of Wetzel, Ericka (Matthew) Brown of Grover Hill, and Garrett (Britny) Zinser of Defiance. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren; a brother, Randy (Joanne) Roberts of Van Wert, and a sister, Shelby (Shaun) Matthews of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane Kupper.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 29, at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will immediately follow in Blue Creek Cemetery in Haviland.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: any local veteran’s organization.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.