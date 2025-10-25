Crestview Honor Society…

The Crestview Honor Society inducted 19 new members on Sunday, October 12th during a ceremony held at the school. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard from Crestview alumna Shelby (Minnich) Merkle as the guest speaker. New members include (front row, left to right): Eleanor Lamb, Lydia Grace, Cylee Grubb, Alli Thatcher, Jyrzee Craft, Kylie Williams, Alison Owens, Ava Motycka, and Evelyn Lamb. Back row: Andrew Heth, Hailey Logan, Emily Adams, Chloe Diller, Chloe Miller, Lainey Gardner, Caleb Thomas, Hudson Perrott, Hayden Perrott, and Nathaniel Mitchener. Photo submitted