Feds confirm mail burning incident is under investigation

This photograph, taken from Van Wert Police Department body camera footage, shows undelivered mail ablaze in a backyard fire pit early Wednesday morning. A federal investigation is underway into the incident.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The investigation into the actions of a local mail carrier continues at the federal level.

The ongoing investigation was confirmed via email on Friday by the Office of the Inspector General, after an inquiry by the VW independent.

“We are working this investigation,” said Charlene Cerra, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, USPS OIG. “It been assigned to an agent and they’re currently working on it.”

The investigation began after a mail carrier at the Van Wert Post Office set fire to undelivered mail in a fire pit in the backyard of his George St. home early Wednesday morning. The Van Wert Police Department was alerted to the unattended fire and the Van Wert Fire Department was called on to extinguish the blaze. Body camera footage provided by the police department shows the mail on fire.

All questions about the incident were immediately referred to the U.S. Postal Service Northern Ohio District in Cleveland by Van Wert Postmaster Greg McKeddie. Because the mail that was destroyed is considered federal property, the Office of the Inspector General became involved.

The VW independent reached out to the mail carrier for comment but received no response. However, in an interview with Fort Wayne-based WANE 15 television station the day of the incident the man said “he’d forgottten to send out Friday’s mail to Central Ave, and said he noticed the pile in his truck this morning and, for fear of getting in trouble, put the 6-inch stack of envelopes in his fire pit and lit it on fire.”

The man did not appear on camera and was not named in the report. The VW independent is not publishing his name at this time, because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, it appears the mail carrier is still employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Naddie Dhalai, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, confirmed the mail carrier is still employed at the Van Wert Post Office but there is no information on what, if any disciplinary action has been taken.

“The Postal Service does not publicly discuss internal administrative actions,” Dhalai said in response to an email inquiry about the mail career’s status.