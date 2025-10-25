Ironton banned from football playoffs

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has dropped the hammer on the defending Division V football state champion Ironton Fighting Tigers and it appeals no appeal will be filed.

It was made official Saturday morning – the Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed Ironton High School from the upcoming football playoffs due to numerous violations of the OHSAA’s recruiting bylaws dating back seven years. During the last several weeks, the violations were discovered by the OHSAA and shared with administrators and the coaching staff at Ironton.

Due to the nature and extent of the violations, the penalties include a football playoff ban this season, a postseason suspension of some members of the coaching staff next year (if they are coaching at an OHSAA member school), three years probation and a notable $7,500 fine.

The district also agreed to change local policies on enrollment and transfers and attend an educational seminar presented by the OHSAA staff. The postseason penalties and probation are specific to the football program. Any additional violations of the recruiting bylaws during the probationary period will result in automatic postseason ineligibility for the next available tournament.

According to a press release, at this point, the OHSAA will not require Ironton to forfeit wins from previous seasons and the school will retain its 2024 Division V state championship.

The penalties could have been more severe. In a letter from the Ironton Board of Education to the community dated Friday, October 24, it was noted the sanctions initially proposed by the OHSAA would have made Ironton ineligible to participate in the playoffs for two years, instead of just this postseason. The letter also indicates an appeal by the school through the court system is not in the works.

“After consultation with attorneys who have the most successful experience with legal challenges to OHSAA determinations as well as multiple local attorneys, it was their collective recommendation that we accept the negotiated sanctions presented to us at this point in time,” the school board stated in the letter.

Ironton was 8-1 heading into its final game of the regular season Friday night against Portsmouth, a game won by Ironton 55-13. However, in that game, Ironton allowed an ineligible student-athlete to participate, which results in a forfeiture. In the final computer ratings to be released on Sunday, Ironton will be placed at the bottom of Region 19 in Division V.

The OHSAA’s investigation determined that some members of the Ironton football program had engaged in ongoing and coordinated recruiting efforts, including communications with parents and students regarding methods to influence other prospective athletes’ enrollment. Records show deliberate efforts to conceal recruiting activity, including direction on how to avoid leaving evidence of infractions, which according to the OHSAA “demonstrates an awareness of wrongdoing and an intentional effort to circumvent compliance. The scope and coordination of these activities, as well as the number of impermissible contacts, represents a serious and pervasive violation.”

The Ironton district may choose to include additional penalties.