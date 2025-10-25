Queen Jubilee applications accepted

Submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Pageant Committee is pleased is now accepting applications for candidates for the 2026 Queen Jubilee pageant, to be held on Friday, March 27.

Potential candidates must be female members of the Class of 2026 at Antwerp, Continental, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Lincolnview, Ottoville, Parkway, Paulding, Van Wert, Wayne Trace, and Vantage Career Center. Home schooled students who live in any of the participating school districts are also encouraged to apply.

Email vanwertpeonypageant@hotmail.com with questions, or contact pageant director Kim Ousley at 419.302.3845.