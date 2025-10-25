T-birds hold off the Knights in finale

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — A fourth quarter surge by Crestview came up short as the Knights fell to Lima Central Catholic 21-13 in the regular season finale Friday night.

Trailing 21-0, Crestview found the end zone twice in the final period, with Hayden Perrott scoring both touchdowns. After intercepting a pass by Thunderbird quarterback Brady Parker, Perrott scored on a 9-yard jet sweep but the extra point attempt failed. Perrott’s ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Knights and a short time later, Perrott was the recipient of a 24-yard touchdown pass from Huxley Grose, who completed 11-of-16 passes for 118 yards, with five going to Perrott for 87 yards. Perrott’s PAT was good and his second onside kick attempt was successful.

Hayden Perrott (0) makes a leaping catch during Friday’s game against LCC. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Hayden Perrott had the quarter of his life in the fourth,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said.

After the second onside kick recovery, Crestview started a drive that ended at the LCC 10 yard line when Braxton Leeth was stopped on fourth and short with just over three minutes left in the game.

“Despite being down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, our guys never quit,” Harting said. “They fought until the very end. We talked at halftime that whatever you have left in the tank, you need to empty it by the time the clock runs out and that’s exactly what those guys did.”

Leeth finished with 28 carries for 144 yards and unofficially finished the season with 2,264 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also broke the school’s career rushing record of 4,482, previously held by Drew Kline. Leeth finished with 4,525 career rushing yards.

“Braxton showed a lot of heart and determination tonight,” Harting said. “LCC’s defense has been the best in the league this year and he earned it tonight one tough run after another.”

Crestview outgained the Thunderbirds, 286-280.

Lima Central Catholic (9-1, 6-1 NWC), ranked No. 4 in Division VII in this week’s statewide poll, scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns, the first on a 5-yard run by Lausen Flores, and on a 54-yard sprint by Xavier Pernell with less than 30 seconds left in the period. After forcing a Crestview fumble, the Thunderbirds went up 21-0 nearly halfway through the second quarter, when Parker connected with Mike Quatman for a 54-yard touchdown pass. Brevan Stolly all three of LCC’s extra points.

Parker completed 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards, and Pernell led the team in rushing with three attempts for 75 yards. Lester added 62 yards on 10 attempts.

Crestview’s season ended at 6-4 (4-3 NWC). The loss officially eliminated the Knights from playoff contention in Division VI Region 22.

“The season didn’t end the way we hoped it would, but I’m proud of how our team played this season, and I am especially proud of our eight seniors who provided great leadership and set a great example for future generations of Knights,” Harting said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

4:41 LCC – Lausen Flores 5-yard run (Brevan Stolly kick)

0:21 LCC – Xavier Pernell 54-yard run (Brevan Stolly kick)

Second quarter

6:54 LCC – Brady Parker 54-yard pass to Mike Quatman (Brevan Stolly kick)

Fourth quarter

8:26 CK – Hayden Perrott 9-yard run (kick failed)

5:59 CK – Huxley Grose 24-yard pass to Hayden Perrott (Hayden Perrott kick)